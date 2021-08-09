One has to be really detached in Hollywood to not know what’s happening between Scarlett Johansson and Disney. At loggerheads, the Black Widow star has sued the studio for breaching her contract over the release of her latest standalone flick. People have been talking about it over the past few weeks, and now finally the tinsel town has begun reacting. And to our no surprise, James Gunn has decided to talk about it.

James Gunn has somewhat fought a similar battle like Scarlett Johansson and has seen a super rough patch with Disney. He was told to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe when his decade-old tweets labelled ‘offensive’, resurfaced on the Internet.

The filmmaker who came back to the studio after the demand of the team that supported him is now talking about Scarlett Johansson’s battle with the popular giant. Below is all you need to know about the same.

James Gunn, in his conversation with the Direct, decided to talk about the whole row that involves Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over Black Widow. He says he has only met Natasha Romanoff fame in the passing, but actually trusts her. Gunn goes on to call Johansson a great person.

“I haven’t really been fully up on it. I’ve only met Scarlett in passing. I think she’s a great person. And I really think she’s, uh, you know, I trust Scarlett,” James Gunn said.

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson is at war with Disney over the release format of Black Widow. As per her lawsuit, she was promised an exclusive theatrical release, but the studio released the movie on Disney Plus on the same day. She has claimed to incur high losses. The studio on the other hand has gone on to the extent of calling her lawsuit meritless and a PR stunt.

