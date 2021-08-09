The box office business is really a tricky one from what we have seen from the last couple of major releases. First, it was Black Widow and now, The Suicide Squad has joined the list. Both are riding high on good word-of-mouth, still failed in fulfilling the expectations.

Advertisement

If we recall Black Widow’s box office performance, the Scarlett Johansson starrer witnessed one of the biggest drops (in the second weekend) in the history of Marvel. It was quite surprising as the film was enjoying positive word-of-mouth and the start too was very promising. Now, the same fate has been witnessed by James Gunn’s latest release.

Advertisement

After the end of the 3-day weekend, The Suicide Squad has put up a low total at the domestic box office (US and Canada). As per Box Office Mojo, the film has made $26.50 during the opening weekend against the expectations of $30-$35 million on the minimum side. Trade experts were highly enthusiastic about the weekend collections as the film did manage to create buzz after its early screenings.

The Suicide Squad is available on HBO Max too with no extra costs. Even though the earnings from the digital release aren’t out, many feel that the film has suffered a big blow. Also, the new Delta variant of COVID is creating an impact among the audience. Globally the film stands at $72.20 million.

Coming back to Black Widow, the superhero flick had something to cheer for during the last weekend. It has become the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office (pandemic era) by surpassing F9. It now stands at $174.35 million at the domestic box office. Globally, it stands at $359.75 million.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson vs Disney: Black Widow Actor’s Lawsuit Labelled As An ‘Orchestrated PR Stunt’ By Studio

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube