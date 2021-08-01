Advertisement

The Suicide Squad has finally hit the big screens, and the fan reviews have started to pour in. Directed and written by James Gunn, the film is an unapologetic and wacky take on the DC Comics story. The movie features an ensemble cast. It stars Margot Robbie, Idris Alba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis, amongst others.

The film has hit the theatres in the UK and will reach the Indian cinemas in selected cities on August 5th. The Warner Bros. Pictures film follows the story of a group of delinquents who are forced to do dirty work for an off-the-books government agency.

The Suicide Squad has already received several reviews from fans and film enthusiasts alike. Many have expressed their thoughts on Twitter. A fan said, “Suicide Squad was amazing, a whole lot of fun and no better way to enjoy it than on the big screen. Loved every moment @SuicideSquadWB #TheSuicideSquad”

#TheSuicideSquad is the most fun I’ve ever had watching a DC movie. This movie is so absurd and over-the-too funny I was grinning constantly. It’s also full of heart. King Shark is such a standout, but Harley Quinn shines. I can’t wait to see this again, and again, and again. pic.twitter.com/uMRVxlmLtC — Dan (@Danimalish) July 30, 2021

Suicide Squad was amazing, a whole lot of fun and no better way to enjoy it than on the big screen. Loved every moment. 😁 @SuicideSquadWB #TheSuicideSquad — Tommy McNulty 🏳️‍🌈 (@TommyMc1988) July 30, 2021

😱Wow #TheSuicideSquad I need time to process what I just witnessed. This movie in 3 words: GORE, CHAOS, FUN! Y’all 🤯 I cannot wait to watch it again…seriously it was a wild ride from beginning to end. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 This 👏🏼 movie 👏🏼 was 👏🏼 epic! pic.twitter.com/p3au91Q8do — Lis.Wonder🇨🇺 #SOSCUBA (@LisWonder1) July 27, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad was PERFECT!!!! This movie is a high octane ride that doesn't stop until the credits. Hilarious, Really gory, A lot of heartfelt moments & great action while having a unique story with deep & complexed characters. This is my ultimate Suicide Squad movie. pic.twitter.com/dRGX3zPqij — Bishop 🏹 Belova 🕷 (@SuperSpider2001) July 31, 2021

That’s not all. The Suicide Squad fans have also shown appreciation towards Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie’s third time as Quinn has brought out another side to the character. The actress leans into the role and fully embodies it, and fans haven’t missed this. Fans also took to Twitter to share their appreciation towards the character and the actress.

The Suicide Squad Harley Quinn probably is so badass in this movie fr. pic.twitter.com/ICo3INpB0n — Ray ⋓ | in my Flop era (@RayisMoonKnight) July 31, 2021

The Suicide Squad has also hit the USA and other major markets. The movie will be released overseas on HBO Max on August 6th.

