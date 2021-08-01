The Suicide Squad Has Hit The Screens & Fans Can't Stop Sharing Their Reviews On Twitter
The Suicide Squad has finally hit the big screens, and the fan reviews have started to pour in. Directed and written by James Gunn, the film is an unapologetic and wacky take on the DC Comics story. The movie features an ensemble cast. It stars Margot Robbie, Idris Alba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis, amongst others.

The film has hit the theatres in the UK and will reach the Indian cinemas in selected cities on August 5th. The Warner Bros. Pictures film follows the story of a group of delinquents who are forced to do dirty work for an off-the-books government agency.

The Suicide Squad has already received several reviews from fans and film enthusiasts alike. Many have expressed their thoughts on Twitter. A fan said, “Suicide Squad was amazing, a whole lot of fun and no better way to enjoy it than on the big screen. Loved every moment @SuicideSquadWB #TheSuicideSquad”

That’s not all. The Suicide Squad fans have also shown appreciation towards Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie’s third time as Quinn has brought out another side to the character. The actress leans into the role and fully embodies it, and fans haven’t missed this. Fans also took to Twitter to share their appreciation towards the character and the actress.

The Suicide Squad has also hit the USA and other major markets. The movie will be released overseas on HBO Max on August 6th.

