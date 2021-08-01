Courteney Cox Says She's Monica Without Saying Monica IRL & We Can't Keep Calm!

Advertisement

Actress Courteney Cox shares similar traits with her onscreen character Monica Geller from the popular sitcom ‘Friends’.

Courteney on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ revealed that she is a “pretty neat” person just like her character Monica, who in ‘Friends‘ came across as a very organised person.

Advertisement

While speaking to Courteney Cox, actress Drew Barrymore asked: “Speaking of the neat gene. Did Monica Geller get it from you?”

To which, Courteney Cox replied: “I am very neat! I did a post on Instagram which said ‘how do you say you’re Monica without saying Monica’ and I opened my drawer.”

“I’m not going to lie but those were two of my best draws. Not every drawer looks like that but I’m pretty neat. I need organisation and I don’t like clutter,” added Courteney on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

What are your thoughts on Courteney Cox revealing similarities with her Friends’ character of Monica in real life? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson To Not Return To MCU As Black Widow After The Controversy? Star’s Agent Bashes Disney For The ‘Direct Attack’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube