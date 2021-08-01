Advertisement

If there’s one couple that we still root for is – Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Their whirlwind romance came to an end in 2005 when Pitt cheated on Jen with Angelina Jolie. Later during an interview, Aniston opened up on her marriage with the Fury actor and reviewed things that she regrets and would want to do differently.

Both Brad and Jen were young and in love when they tied the knot with each other and their wedding is still one of the most luxurious weddings of all time.

Back in 2005, Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair on her marriage with Brad Pitt after their divorce was finalised and revealed some of the regrets from her first marriage with the Fury actor.

Jennifer Aniston had revealed that as a couple they didn’t spend enough time together because of their busy work life and said, “I’d take more vacations—getting away from work, enjoying each other in different environments. But there was always something preventing it; either he was working or I was.”

Aniston admitted that she also made some mistakes and said, “I wouldn’t give over so much of myself, which I did at times,” she reflected. “I love taking care of people, and I definitely put his needs before mine sometimes…somewhere along the way, you sort of lose yourself.”

The Murder Mystery actress also revealed that she would love Brad Pitt for the rest of her life and said, “I still feel so lucky to have experienced it. I wouldn’t know what I know now if I hadn’t been married to Brad. I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. He’s a fantastic man. I don’t regret any of it, and I’m not going to beat myself up about it. We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot—about healing and about fun. We helped each other through a lot, and I really value that. It was a beautiful, complicated relationship.”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston’s post divorce interview with Brad Pitt? Tell us in the comments below.

