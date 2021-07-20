Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson opened to a smashing response at the box office on 9th July. It completed the second weekend run recently. Even though the film is already one of the biggest openers of the pandemic era, the latest update from the United States and Canada is not so pleasing for the makers.

During the second weekend, Black Widow accumulated $25.83 million at the domestic box office (the US and Canada). It was Warner Bros’ Space Jam: A New Legacy, which shocked trade experts with its performance over the weekend. It dominated Scarlett Johansson starrer by putting up $31.05 million.

Now, that’s really a big shock as despite riding high on positive word-of-mouth, Black Widow underperformed over the weekend. But what’s more alarming for the makers is that the superhero flick has witnessed the worst drop in MCU history. The film saw a drop of 67.5%, when compared to the film’s first weekend at the domestic box office, reports We Got This Covered.

Still, $25.83 is a good number, but it’s for sure that the film won’t cover a big distance. As of now, Black Widow stands at $131.60 million at the domestic box office, while $232.30 globally.

Meanwhile, apart from theatres, the film is also available on Disney Plus (in selected countries) at a rental of $30. If we talk about the first weekend, despite enjoying the run at full throttle in cinemas, a big chunk of the audience enjoyed the film on small screens. Thanks to all the Marvel craze, the streaming platform made a revenue of $60 million in the first 3 days.

