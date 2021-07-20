Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom: Amber Heard Joins Jason Momoa In London As She Enjoys The British Summer

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has the attention of the world on it. The movie that takes the Arthur Fleck saga ahead and delves deeper into Atlantis is one of the most sought after films across the globe. While the cameras on the DC flick have already rolled, it is the time the lead actors of the film get on the sets. After Jason Momoa, it’s the time Amber Heard landed in London.

For the unversed, director James Wan was the first person to confirm that the sequel to the saga is titled Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. He was also the first person to confirm that Amber Heard is still very much a part of the film and will play Mera in the sequel too. Turns out the actor after all the social media warm up to the sequel and her actually rigorous workout is all set to hit the floors and join her King Of Atlantis to begin filming. Read on to know everything you should about the same, and also see Heard’s post.

Amber Heard took to Instagram and shared a bright selfie with a beautiful pout and some basic make-up. The selfie, as per her caption, is taken in a Brit country and we all know the shooting of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is underway. Her caption for the post read, “British Summer Time,” followed by a kiss mark emoji.

Before Amber Heard, Jason Momoa took to Instagram as he landed in England and was all set to begin work on Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. He also revealed that it is the last day of his brown hair and he will be going blonde. In the video, Momoa said, “I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it’s amazing, and I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out. But I’m excited to see [director] James [Wan], see my whole cast.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information about this and everything else in the Entertainment world.

