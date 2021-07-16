Amber Heard recently took to her social media accounts to announce the birth of her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard. Earlier today, the Aquaman actress was spotted taking a stroll with her cute as button daughter in Hampstead, London. Scroll down to read more details below.

Heard stopped by a coffee takeaway shop and gave a glimpse of her daughter while taking a stroll.

The new mother looked pretty as ever as she wore a khaki boiler suit and paired it with plain white trainers. Amber Heard donned a messy bun and accessorised the look with a digital watch. Take a look at her picture here:

Amber Heard is seen out with baby girl Oonagh for the first time https://t.co/iRAJnx8v25 — NzuchiTimes USA (@NzuchiTimesUSA) July 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Amber Heard announced the birth of her daughter Oonagh on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that read, “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Isn’t she so cute? Aww!

What are your thoughts on Amber Heard’s first outing with her daughter Oonagh in London? Tell us in the comments below.

