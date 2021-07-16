Ever since they rekindled their romance in April 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been grabbing the headlines for how serious their relationship is going. While just a few days back, we reported that the much-in-love couple is on the lookout for a new home; on Thursday (July 15), Bennifer 2.0 were recently spotted real estate shopping.

While checking out the million-dollar properties in LA’s Billionaires Row area, the couple also indulged in some PDA – a testimony of things do last forever. Scroll to know deets about the properties they checked out as well as some pictures from the shopping spree.

As reported by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted touring expansive mansions around Los Angeles. One of the mansions they visited was a $65 million home that is part of the city’s Billionaires Row in Holmby Hills neighbourhood. This property on the west side of LA is a 31,000 square-foot palace and consists of 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. As per the site, the house also has its own bowling alley.

That’s tons of rooms and features to keep the couple and their kids entertained whenever they are under this luxurious roof – if they buy it. Besides this $65 million property, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked at two other places – and we bet they too fell in a similar price range.

While we do not know if the couple decided on any of the homes they saw, they once again indulged in some PDA. While chauffeuring love looking for their potential new home, the lovebirds got frisky and exchange some kisses while still strapped to their seats. While Ben donned a casual charcoal T-shirt, Jennifer too went the casual way while sporting little to no makeup. Take a look at some pics from their shopping spree here:

Wouldn’t you love knowing when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be moving in together and in while multi-million dollar home? Well, here’s a slight downer – a source close to the couple informed the above-mentioned site that Ben was only accompanying JLo to pick a mansion for her family, and they aren’t ready to move in together – yet. But as they can’t stay away from each other –we guess it may happen soon, fingers crossed!

