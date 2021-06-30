Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance has grabbed all eyeballs, and fans are just so excited to see the ex-couple back again. It was only recently that they were papped kissing each other, which made it clear that they are a thing! And now that fans are sure about them getting back, they only have one question: when will the two love birds get engaged again?

As far as the rumours mills are buzzing, it is believed that JLo is all set to accept the proposal from Ben, but she wants it to happen naturally. We know you all are a lil bit confused as to what she means by this. Well, then keep scrolling further to know more.

A source close to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revealed to Hollywood Life, “Jen has been prepared for a wedding for quite a while because that was what was going to happen with Alex Rodriguez and now that her relationship with Ben is so hot and heavy, she would 1,000 percent say yes if Ben were to pop the question to her again.”

“Everyone in Jen and Ben’s world would be very happy if they decided to get engaged and married. All of that will happen naturally, just like their relationship is currently. It’s safe to say that engagement feelings are in the air, and it will happen when it happens,” adds the source close to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez.

“But Ben is not going to do it just to do it or if her family wants it to happen. It will happen when they both want it. Their relationship is wonderful right now, so they are making the best of it and not allowing any unnecessary drama to creep in. They are busy, they are having fun, and when an engagement happens, it will be the right time and a happy time for everyone,” concluded the source.

“They’re very comfortable with each other and it shows,” a source close to Jennifer Lopez adds. “[This romance is] actually perfect for her life right now. She’s taking it day by day and is legitimately excited for the future. She feels the future they have is forever and she wants to protect that. Since all the press, they’ve been trying more and more to keep a low profile. She’s extremely happy to be back with him and will be trying to take a different, more private, approach with their relationship. She is just over the moon and trying to protect the relationship, but everything is going amazingly well”.

“[Jennifer] is excited! She has all the feels and the love is there, but as of now, she is not focusing on engagement. She is really wanting to take things very slow and enjoy the moment right now by not rushing into it,” a second source adds.

For the unversed, Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez first got engaged in 2002, but something happened between them leading to them initially postponing their wedding only to later call it off. But now that they are back again, fans are hoping for the wedding this time.

