F9 has put up some good numbers at the domestic box office but now, there’s a twist in the tale. Just after a glorious weekend run, the film has witnessed a huge fall on the first Monday. Even though the numbers are decent, they are surprising when compared with the kind of opening the film saw.

The film arrived in selected theatres on Thursday night (paid previews). It made a huge $7.1 million in previews. On Friday i.e. 25th June, a day which kicked off a full-fledged release, brought $30 million’s opening (including paid previews) on the board. Over the next two days, the Fast Saga made $22.34 and $18 million respectively. Owing to the working day factor, a 50% fall was understandable for Monday, but the situation has turned out to be tricky.

As per Box Office Mojo, F9 has witnessed a huge fall as it made $6.60 million on Monday. It’s a little more than one-third of Sunday’s numbers. All eyes are now set on Tuesday’s numbers.

Till now, F9 has made $76.94 million at the US box office and is cruising towards the $100 million mark. It will become the third release after Godzilla vs Kong and A Quiet Place Part II, to achieve the $100 mark during the post-pandemic era. Globally, it stands at $412 million.

Meanwhile, WWE star and Hollywood actor John Cena recently shared that the film isn’t his show, but he is just part of it.

“It’s not going to be nor does it need to be the John Cena show. That really allows me to contribute to Fast the best I can. And like I said, it allows me to take chances and be bold and be the best Jakob Toretto that I possibly can be,” Cena said.

