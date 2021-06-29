Amber Heard has been giving a sneak peek of her prep for Aquaman 2 for a while now. The actress has been intensively training for her revival as Mera. She’s gotten back on sets today for the shoot but the news hasn’t gone down well with Johnny Depp fans. Twitter is witnessing #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending with over 10K tweets in a few minutes. Read on for all the details.

It was last year that Johnny lost the libel trial against The Sun over the ‘wife-beater’ claims. Owing to the same, he was ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3 despite completing a day of the shoot. On the other hand, a spin-off to Pirates Of The Caribbean is being made without any sign of JD in it. With Amber getting back to work, all of it has left the fans furious.

Since both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were involved in physical abuse and domestic violence row, fans want equal treatment. Fans of The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor have been demanding that Amber should be removed from Aquaman 2 as well.

Amber Heard is back on sets and has begun her shoot for Aquaman 2 aka Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. As expected, Johnny Depp fans have taken out their anger on Twitter, and are demanding justice for their favourite star.

A netizen wrote, “#JusticeForJohnnyDepp I won’t see #Aquaman2 until @AmberHeard kick out of the movie.”

“We know who abused whom. Warner Brothers needs to do the right thing and fire A.H. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp,” wrote another.

A user shared, “It seems Amber can’t trend without this also trending, and I’m loving it #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

Another tweeted, “It’s not too late to kick out Amber Heard! It’s never too late! @wbpictures #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

Do you think it is fair to have Johnny Depp removed from Fantastic Beasts 3? Share your views in the comment section below.

