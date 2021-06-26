Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Johnny Depp has been involved in a lot of controversies. From his alcohol addiction to the Amber Heard feud, fans have been known to it all. But do you remember the time when JD was literally involved in an intense s*x session with 2 women and it eventually turned into a foursome? Read on for the throwback details.

To begin with, it was all for a music video back in 2017. The track was recorded by shock rocker Marilyn Manson and it was titled KILL4ME. The two women along with Johnny get into a steamy h*t intense session. And it’s raunchy in a way that they tear off each other’s clothes.

The most surprising part was when Marilyn Manson joined the s*x session too. Yes, you heard that right. The video eventually turned into a foursome with the four members ‘truly’ involved with each other.

The video was in sync with the lyrics of the KILL4ME music video, which juxtapose s*x and violence with the use of graphic metaphors and colourful language.

The opening lyrics read, “Let’s grab a gold switchblade/And make us a blood pact, babe. To love and to f*** and to only see ourselves/And remember this.”

All of this happened after Johnny Depp was accused of domestic violence and abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard. Many wouldn’t know but Marilyn Manson and JD have been friends for years and the singer has always been really protective of the Fantastic Beasts actor.

check out the video here (WARNING: Explicit content).

Johnny has surely done some really bold things in his life. And this one surely tops the list!

