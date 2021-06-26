F9 aka Fast & Furious 9 has finally arrived in the United States. And as expected, the film is off to a best post-pandemic start. The ninth instalment led by Vin Diesel and John Cena is set for a great box office run and the signs are clearly visible through paid preview collection.

Paid previews for the film were held on 24th June i.e. Thursday. Looking at all the buzz, it was said to take a good start, but what’s exciting is that Fast & Furious 9 has surpassed the numbers of Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off to the franchise.

As reported by Variety, F9 has collected $7.1 million on Thursday. It surpassed Hobbs & Shaw’s $5.8 million. Looking at such a response, trade experts are now expecting the film to earn between $60 to $70 million, which was earlier restricted to $60 million at most. Interestingly, after beating in previews, the film is also eyeing the $60 million weekend of Dwayne Johnson-led spin-off.

As a quick recap, Furious 7 had made $15.8 million in previews, while Fast & Furious 8 had made $10.4 million.

Helmed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and others in key roles.

Speaking of the post-pandemic era, the film is expected to bring the best opening weekend numbers. On the 1st it’s A Quiet Place which made a gross collection of $57.1 million during its extended Memorial Day weekend. Godzilla vs Kong stands at 2nd with $48.1 million. Fast & Furious is said to surpass both like a cakewalk. The film is also the widest release of the post-pandemic era as it’s releasing on around 4,000 screens.

