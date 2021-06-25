Fans are eager to see Shah Rukh Khan returns to the silver screen. And who can blame them – the Badshah of Bollywood hasn’t had a release since Aanand L. Rai (2018). As he completed 29 years in the industry, SRK has begun shooting for Pathan, and now we have come across news regarding what will be his project once this YRF wraps up.

Advertisement

As per reports now, Aditya Chopra and the team are looking at releasing the action-packed thriller around Eid 2022. Pathan was initially set to release in January 2022, but the second wave of pandemic threw a spanner in the plans. SRK will currently be shooting the film in Mumbai for the next 18 days, post which he will fly off for the overseas leg in Europe. If all goes per schedule, Pathan is likely to wrap up by August.

Advertisement

So, post this, what will Shah Rukh Khan be doing? Though we know the director’s Khan will be working with, there is plenty being said about which project he will be taking up after Pathan. Different sources have different things to say too. Talking about SRK’s next, a source informed Pinkvilla that as the actor is now in shape with muscles and abs, he reportedly wants to jump from one action film to the other. This source said, “He is looking to start Atlee’s next film after Pathan and continue in his action mode.”

Talking about Atlee’s next film with Shah Rukh Khan, reports claim that actress Nayanthara has been approached for the female lead. However, nothing regarding this is concrete yet.

Another source claims SRK will begin work on Atlee’s film only after he wraps up Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama. Justifying his claims, the insider said, “The actress of Atlee’s film is not locked yet. Even the supporting cast is not in place at the moment. Whereas Taapsee Pannu is locked as the female lead of Raju’s film and she has kept her date diaries open from September to January. This is a major giveaway about Hirani’s film taking off around September since Taapsee is known to complete her other films usually in a quick span of time in the range of 25 to 35 days. If she has kept 5 months vacant for the time being, it has to be for something big, and that’s a collaboration with SRK – Rajkumar Hirani.”

While these sources debate whether Khan’s next is with Atlee or Rajkumar, a source also spoke about the actor’s reported project with Raj and DK. The source said, “It’s neither a yes, nor a no to them. Shah Rukh Khan has liked the script of Raj and DK but is right now focusing on Pathan, Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee. Things may or may not work out, and we shall get to know about this film at the right time.”

While Pathan is likely to release in the first half of 2022, his second film – either with Atlee or Rajkumar Hirani – can likely release around Diwali or Christmas. But it all depends on how the current pandemic situation.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: John Cena Is Definitely Returning To WWE, Says “Those Rumours Are True”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube