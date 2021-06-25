Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have time and again given us fashion and couple goals whenever they are spotted together or speak about their better halves. But today, we are going to be talking about another aspect of their life that is giving us goals – their home. The much-in-love couple has a beautiful house in Los Angeles and has once again blessed us with glimpses of their abode via social media.

Both Priyanka and Nick to their respective social media accounts recently and shared glimpses of their home. And all we can say about the LA house is – it’s drop-dead gorgeous! Scroll down and check out how beautiful the different corners of their house look.

While promoting a brand, Nick Jonas shared glimpses of different sections of the house he and Priyanka Chopra live in while in LA. From the stunning outdoor area of the house, including its swimming pool, to its gym, kitchen, and even recording studio, the singer gives us a virtual tour. The video begins with him walking near the pool dressed in a rust-coloured suit over a printed shirt before transitioning into him working out in the gym wearing black shorts paired with a sleeveless hoodie.

Next, we see Nick Jonas Nick sitting at a table in the kitchen in a black bomber jacket over a maroon hoodie. While he was working on his laptop in the kitchen, the next shows him having a relaxed time playing table tennis in the lounge. The video ends with Nick in the recording studio.

Commenting on Nick Jonas’ post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “So awesome!! Also our house looks amazing! U look amazing too baby.”

Priyanka Chopra too, shared another picture of their home. In it, she is seen relaxing outdoors, with their house seen in the background. Dressed in a white tank top and multi-coloured shorts, Priyanka captioned her post, “Sun, Sangria and Sass. Mood. #TBT.”

This couple is always giving us goals!

