The Fast & Furious saga is trending all over the world. Thanks to the massive buzz that F9 has created for itself, and also the fact that the franchise is with us for just 3 films more (including 9). So while we wait for the latest to hit big screens this week, the last two parts, 10 & 11 are already making headlines and Vin Diesel is talking about their schedules now.

For the unversed, Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious saga, has already confirmed that this series will end on 10 and 11 after 2 decades of its run. We all remember it was an emotional day when he said every story deserves an end and all of us felt that. So just like we are making our hearts stronger to bit goodbye, the team is making sure they put up an amazing farewell and do it soon and not keep us waiting. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Vin Diesel in his interview as per Comicbook has now spoken about how Fast & Furious 10 will hit big screen in 2023 and 11 in 2024 exactly a year later. He says it will be shot back to back. Vin said, “It is back-to-back. The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10.”

Vin Diesel added, “And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate.”

The portal also spoke with Tyrese (Roman) and Sung Kang (Han) and quizzed if they know anything about the last 2 Fast & Furious films. “I think the ideas that I’ve heard thus far is that we’re going to be touching a lot of continents. And I am campaigning for South Africa to be one of these countries that we go to,” Tyrese teased. “Justin keeps a lot of stuff close to his chest, especially with the actors until it’s necessary. I don’t even know if they figured it out yet,” Kang added.

