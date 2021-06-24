Michele Morrone has become massively popular after his stint in Netflix erotica 365 Days went viral. The Italian actor enjoys a crazy fan following on social media with over 12 million followers on Instagram. In his recent Instagram story, the actor has lashed out on the internet after his frontal n*de pictures got leaked from the sets of the film.

Morrone is currently shooting for the second instalment of 365 Days opposite Anna-Maria Seiklucka.

Taking to his Instagram story, Michele Morrone wrote, “As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I’m a huge fan of privacy. It is never ok to invade someone’s privacy and it’s very disrespectful. What happened is a big offence to me.”

Michele Morrone continued and added, “I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally.”

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, Michele might soon make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

According to ETimes, “Michele Morrone was all anyone was talking about in 2020. Considering his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He is in talks to sign Michele up for a Bollywood film or as part of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of his production house.”

Now, that’s indeed a relief for all Morrone fans here in India.

Michele has been shooting for the sequel of 365 Days and has been treating fans with pictures and videos from the sets.

What are your thoughts on 365 Days actor lashing out on the internet after his n*de pictures get leaked online? Tell us in the comments below.

