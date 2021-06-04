Michele Morrone became an overnight internet sensation with Netflix’s erotic drama 365 Days which also starred Anna Maria-Seiklucka in a pivotal role. If the reports are to be believed, Karan Johar’s production house Dharma has approached the Italian actor for his big Bollywood debut. Read to know the scoop below.

Female fans across the globe were going crazy after Michele made his stunning debut with Netflix’s erotic drama.

According to ETimes, “Michele Morrone was all anyone was talking about in 2020. Considering his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He is in talks to sign Michele up for a Bollywood film or as part of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of his production house.”

Now, that’s a relief for all Michele fans here in India.

Meanwhile, Michele Morrone has been shooting for the sequel of 365 Days and has been treating fans with pictures and videos from the sets.

A while ago, the Italian actor shared a picture with co-star Simone Susinna on Instagram and netizens thought that Morrone was gay. Clarifying the same on his Instagram stories, the 365 Days actor said, “This morning, I woke up with my team calling me and saying, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of articles…saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone. He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together. Guys, it was just a picture. Nothing more.”

Michele Morrone concluded and said, “And by the way…I’m a very big supporter of the LGBT community. But we’re just talking about a normal picture. I didn’t come out.”

What are your thoughts on Michele making his big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma productions? Tell us in the comments below.

