Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are a screenwriter duo who gave Bollywood many of its unforgettable hits. Better known as Salim-Javed, this duo penned the scripts of Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don and more. Now, Javed’s daughter, Zoya Akhtar, is planning a docu-drama on them, and we hear Netflix is eying the streaming rights.

The celebrated writer duo is credited for changing the landscape of commercial cinema with their films. Even though it’s decades since their release, many of these films are still watched by audiences today. So a docu-drama on them is likely to be well-received by all. Read on to know what sources have to say about Netflix and the Zoya docu-drama.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Netflix is in advance talks with Zoya Akhtar and her team to finalize the deal. The source told the portal, “Netflix is in the race to get the exclusive streaming rights of this project. They are in advanced conversation with Zoya and her team and the deal is expected to be locked soon.”

But that’s not all. As per this insider, Netflix is planning to make a docu-drama on multiple Indian personalities. Talking about this initiative, the source said, “It’s an IP that the streaming giant is trying to create. Recently, Sheila Anand documentary by Shakun Batra released on their platform. Next in the same IP in all probability will be Salim-Javed story, and announcement will be made once the paperwork is done.”

The insider also added that Netflix is currently in talks with many other achievers in different streams for the same.

In a recent conversation with a daily, Salim Khan had said, “Zoya (Akhtar) shared this idea (with me) around a month and a half back and she has started her research too.” He added that she would be speaking to all those people who have worked with them in the past. He said, “It’s not a biopic but something like a documentary.”

