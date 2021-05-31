Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan is at war with none other than Salman Khan. Ever since the superstar’s legal team filed a defamation case against the businessman, he has been targeting his close friends in the industry. The latest addition to this is Mika Singh and netizens are reacting to the same after KRK tweeted about the same in his last tweet.

The businessman is quite active on social media and reviews Bollywood movies for his fans and enjoys a fan following of over 5 million followers on Twitter.

Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter and took a dig at Salman Khan and wrote, “Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo! I promise to destroy your career and make you TV actor. It’s your #Antim time.”

Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo! I promise to destroy your career and make you TV actor. It’s your #Antim time. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 31, 2021

Reacting to KRK’s tweet, a user commented, “Sir aap remo D’Souza or prabhu deva ko kuch paise dedo vo log aapne aap dekhlenge selmon boi ko”. Another user commented, “#supportkrk sir I guess ye dirty bollywood se ladkar koe fayda nahi yaha sabhi naseri hai , ganja gift kar do sab shant ho jayege”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Sir aap remo D'Souza or prabhu deva ko kuch paise dedo vo log aapne aap dekhlenge selmon boi ko👍 — Rakesh Bidlan (@RakeshBidlan6) May 31, 2021

#supportkrk sir I guess ye dirty bollywood se ladkar koe fayda nahi yaha sabhi naseri hai 😂 , ganja gift kar do sab shant ho jayege — Freedom Fighter (@freedomtokorea) May 31, 2021

Waise bhi dadu ka career almost end hone hi wala tha.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Vineet Kumar (@VineetK49328963) May 31, 2021

Chirkut singer mouj kar di.. — Sandip Deore (@SandipD60274915) May 31, 2021

Bhai do continue your fight but not against a Bollywood actor you must use your energy against Hitler Govt who has been on the way of ruining democracy as well as our freedom of life and expression — akhtar javed (@akhtarjaved3) May 31, 2021

please krk sir do it. i hate gunda people — sheemashermin (@sheemashermin35) May 31, 2021

Well, Salman Khan has yet not reacted to anything.

Meanwhile, the superstar’s legal team filed a defamation suit against Kamaal R Khan and issued a statement that read:

“Mr Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand “Being Human” are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer.”

What are your thoughts on KRK’s tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

