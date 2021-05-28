Kamaal R Khan and Salman Khan’s war of words is getting brutal with every passing day. The Radhe actor filed a defamation case against the businessman and now, in his latest tweet, KRK has taken a dig at the superstar and called ‘Vivek Oberoi and Arijit Singh’ – ‘Sidhe Ladke’. He also mentions how Salman has messed up with the wrong person this time around.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Salman’s legal team issued a statement saying that the defamation case wasn’t because of KRK’s review on Radhe but because he was calling the Radhe actor ‘corrupt’.

Advertisement

In his latest tweet, KRK took a dig at Salman Khan and wrote, “Vivek, John, Arijit Bechare Seedhe Ladke Hain, Lekin Iss Baar Galat Aadmi Se Panga Le Liya!”

Vivek, John, Arijit Bechare Seedhe Ladke Hain, Lekin Iss Baar Galat Aadmi Se Panga Le Liya! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 28, 2021

Now, for those of you who don’t know, Salman isn’t on really great terms with Vivek Oberoi, Arijit Singh and John Abraham.

As soon as KRK tweeted this, netizens started reacting to it and a user commented, “#KRK fad do ye killer ko nanga kar do Mumbai me Sadak pe hum tumhare sath he mere Bhai”. Another user commented, “We support you Kamal Khan teach this being human gang a lesson.”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

#KRK fad do ye 🦌 killer ko nanga kar do Mumbai me Sadak pe hum tumhare sath he mere Bhai — Aj (@CallMeA32021516) May 28, 2021

We support you Kamal Khan teach this being human gang a lesson. — Hitesh Joshi (@joshi_speaks) May 28, 2021

Pelo iss baar buddhe ko! Back to back tatti films banaa raha hai bc — Imandaar bhaiya (@Dilli_Se_Hun_Bc) May 28, 2021

Laakh burai ho is aadmi mei par pahli baar kaam achha kar raha hai..agar Imaan se kar raha hai to — Rohit Sinha (@icedagger036) May 28, 2021

Bhai krk brand chddi le aao market me ,full mahol h abhi aapke nam ka,,,bhai case ladne k liye bussiness to failana pdega na — avijeet (@AvijeetPandey9) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s legal team issued a statement yesterday that read –

“Mr Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand “Being Human” are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer.”

What are your thoughts on KRK’s tweet on Vivek Oberoi, Arijit Singh and John Abraham? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Netizens On Twitter Hail Siddharth Pithani’s Arrest, ‘Trusting CBI Chief 4 SSR Case’ Trends

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube