Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the epitome of beauty, and no one even has the slightest of doubt in that. It was always believed that after the ugly breakup of Aish and Salman Khan, he was determined to introduce a similar-looking face in the industry, and that is how came Sneha Ullal in Bollywood. Although the comparison between these divas has been going on since the time Ullal has stepped foot in the industry, it had diminished just like the actress did after few years. But, now yet again, the comparisons have started, thanks to her latest Instagram post.

Advertisement

Sneha recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram dressed as a bride. At a glance, we bet you would definitely get confused if it is her or Aishwarya. And you know how carefully fans observe each and every minute details, so this picture definitely had to bring back the comparisons.

On Wednesday, Sneha Ullal shared a black and white picture of herself dressed in traditional attire, and it instantly reminded fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Jodhaa Akbar. Have a look at the post below:

Sneha Ullal indeed looks gorgeous and so much like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Without wasting any minute, fans started pouring in comments appreciating her and comparing her to Aish.

“Ek baar ko laga aishwarya h (For a moment, I thought you were Aishwarya),” wrote one. “Hi Aishwaraya Rai,” wrote another. “Aishwarya Rai’s Xerox copy,” read another comment. “Had to look at name to be sure..Aishwarya look alike so much,” wrote a fan. We absolutely agree with all these comments as we had similar thoughts.

Sneha Ullal was launched in the film industry by Salman Khan with Lucky No Time For Love in 2005. Because Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was Salman’s ex-girlfriend, fans noticed how much Sneha resembled her.

A year after her debut, Sneha had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am a big admirer of Aishwarya Rai for her work and achievements in the film industry, but to be very honest, I am not really happy being compared to her for my looks. I want to have my own individuality. What can I do if I look like her? I don’t want to be so but can’t change my looks now. I love to be known and recognized for my own work and achievements.”

Anyway, how many hearts for the latest picture of Sneha Ullal?

Must Read: Jackie Shroff Was Once Alleged Of Confessing Being A Gay, Here’s How He Had Reacted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube