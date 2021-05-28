It is often intriguing to know how much our favourite celebrities earned as their first-ever salaries. Koimoi has previously shared with you details of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan amongst others. Today, we’re covering former couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. To begin with, their decision made on their first income is itself proof that they’re poles apart. Read on for details!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ranbir’s first ever gig was Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Saawariya. The film starred him opposite Sonam Kapoor, who also made her big Bollywood debut. While the songs and Kapoor’s ‘towel dance’ grabbed a lot of limelight, the film tanked at the box office.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was a professional badminton player. She made her entry into showbiz as a model. Eventually, she auditioned for Om Shanti Om and made her big debut with Shah Rukh Khan. Beauty has only witnessed an upward graph ever since and is currently one of the most bankable beauties in B’Town.

Now coming to the point, Ranbir Kapoor spent his first every salary from Saawariya on a watch! And wait, it wasn’t just a usual but a Hublot Mexican luxury watch worth 8.16 lakhs. Yes, you heard that right.

Deepika Padukone in an old interview shared that she earned Rs 2000 as her first-ever salary and gave it to her dad to invest it.

While Ranbir went over the top and did some luxury shopping, DP being mature as ever, put it for investment. Poles apart, aren’t they?

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is still awaiting a final release date for Brahmastra. The film has been multiple times delayed due to the pandemic. He also has Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s next in the pipeline.

Deepika Padukone was last shooting for Pathan. She has Shakun Batra’s next, The Intern remake, a film with Prabhas and Draupadi in the pipeline.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Had To Smell Teachers’ Shoes Due To His Mischievousness



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube