Brahmastra Exclusive: 5-Minute 'International Level' First Look, Jaw-Dropping VFX Introducing Ranbir Kapoor & Team

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra had been one film which is long-awaited for a couple of years now. 2020 was supposed to finally be the year for the Ayan Mukerji directorial but things stalled yet again due to the pandemic.

The rumours of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo started brewing last year, and yes, the shoot happened soon after the reports. Seeing an already packed 2021 ahead, there’s only a little space for too many films to pack in.

But, there are things happening in the world of Brahmastra which not only will make the fans jump with joy but also the hardcore moviegoers who are actually waiting for the Ranbir Kapoor led film. A few days ago, a report stated that the movie is aiming at a Summer 2022 release date.

Now, the inside exclusive reports are that team Brahmastra is planning to release the first look with the international touch. It won’t be your run-of-the-mill trailer; it’ll be a 5-minute first look introducing characters and the world of Brahmastra.

It’s also been said that this five-minute video will be an immersive tour of what’s actually in the store for the fans, but it won’t reveal much about what’s actually the film is all about. This news followed the reports on Twitter that the team has submitted 13 teaser cuts, eight motion posters and some promos for the IMAX screen.

CBFC has already certified the teaser as ‘U’, and it’ll be releasing in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil, among few other languages. Ranbir Kapoor fans, what do you think of this BLOCKBUSTER news? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

While the release date of the film yet to be announced officially, it also remains to be seen whether Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will be able to get a solo release or will it clash with some other film. Brahmastra is produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios/Disney. It went on floors in 2018 and was scheduled to release on December 4, 2020.

