Mallika Sherawat was really popular back in the days and the actress enjoyed a massive fan following among the Indian audiences. In a recent interview, the beauty has opened up on doing bold scenes back in the day in her film Murder and how she was ‘almost morally assassinated’ for the same. Read to know the scoop below.

Back in 2003, Mallika made her big Bollywood debut with Khwaish followed by Murder in the same year opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Mallika Sherawat made quite a bold debut in Bollywood and hence eventually denoted herself as the s*x symbol in the Bollywood industry. Talking to Times Of India, the Murder actress revealed how she was almost morally assassinated for her role in the film.

“When I acted in Murder (2004), I was almost morally assassinated for those scenes I shot; I was seen as a fallen woman. Today, those things I did back then are common in our films. People’s perceptions have changed. Our cinema has changed. But even now, when I think of it, nothing beats the cinema of the 50s and 60s. We had wonderful roles for women, but we lack that beauty in our films in a big way. I have waited for years to get a role that has substance,” Mallika Sherawat said.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Murder back in the day was quite a bold film. The on-screen chemistry between Mallika and Emraan Hashmi is still very popular among their fans. From the bold scenes to music – everything about the film was making headlines back then.

Meanwhile, Mallika Sherawat now stays in the US and had last visited India in March when she was shooting for a digital show.

What are your thoughts on Mallika being ‘almost morally assassinated’ for Murder? Tell us in the comments below.

