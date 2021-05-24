The buzz of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is finally over. Fans have watched the movie and shared their opinions. But now all eyes are on his much-awaited film Tiger 3. The cast, including Katrina Kaif, had already started shooting for the film in Mumbai. But, the shooting came to a halt due to the pandemic. Emraan Hashmi too started shooting for his part, and although not much is learnt about the film, reportedly, he will be playing the character of an ISI agent.

Advertisement

Yash Raj team is really making sure that no intricate details about the film get leaked. But it looks like we have got some information about Emraan’s role that you would definitely like to hear. Keep reading further.

Advertisement

A trade source gave details about the Jannat actor’s role in Tiger 3. The source said, “Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It’s essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan’s answer to Tiger, aka. Avinash Singh Rathod.”

The source further continued, “If you heard the late actor Girish Karnad, say, ‘yeh kaam sirf ek admi kar sakta hai, Tiger’ it’s time to be introduced to the toughest and the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger – ISI agent, Emraan Hashmi,” revealed a trade source about Tiger 3.

Emraan‘s character is said to be street smart, badass with all traits that a suave agent commands, who gets into an ideological battle with Tiger. “His look is also far off from the negative leads we have seen. In-fact, it’s as stylish as it gets.”

It’s going to be a cat and mouse race with Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies battling it out in Tiger 3. “You may hear a top Indian official calling the rogue agent, Tiger, back on mission by probably saying something on the lines of Tiger (Emraan Hashmi) Ko Rokne Ke Liye…. Tiger (Salman Khan) Ko Wapis Lao,” the source informed, adding further that late actor Girish Karnad is being missed by the entire gang, as his character shared a very special bond with Tiger.

We know that all you Katrina Kaif fans are wondering that what happens to Zoya? The source informed, “Well, wait and watch. Being an ISI Agent, her character has a terrific arc in Tiger 3, and the cards will be opened at the right time. But watch out for Zoya’s track in Tiger 3.”

The shoot of this Salman Khan & Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 is expected to resume by mid of June, as the producer, Aditya Chopra, has planned to recreate parts of a Western country here in Mumbai. This schedule will be followed by a marathon schedule abroad, in European countries, with some locations being the ones already explored in Ek Tha Tiger.

We cannot wait for this film to release already. What about you?

Must Read: When Karan Johar Called Anushka Sharma “Desh Ki Bahu” Because Of Virat Kohli; Check Out Her Unmissable Reaction!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube