Sunny Leone uploaded a funny video on her social media page, where her team struggles to fit her into a beautiful yellow gown. The video is from the set of her reality show MTV Splitsvilla, and Sunny is getting ready for a shot.

In the clip, four people from her team struggle to zip Sunny up in the dress.

As everyone tries their hand at zipping her up, Sunny Leone captioned the Instagram video saying: “Takes an army to make a gown look perfect.”

Take a look at the video shared by Sunny Leone below:

On the work front, Sunny Leone will soon be seen in Shero.

Shero is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and is scheduled to be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The actress is all set to make her digital debut with the web series Anamika, helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

