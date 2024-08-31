Splitsvilla X5 was a super success! The MTV dating reality show may have concluded earlier this month, but the buzz refuses to die down. In the 15th season, Tanuj Virwani took over the hosting duties alongside Sunny Leone. Uorfi Javed also reprised her role as the ‘mischief maker.’ But do you know the salaries earned by the hosts as well as contestants? Scroll below as we decode the numbers!

The 15th Season aired on March 30, 2024, and saw 33 contestants join the journey to find their “true love.” While Rushali Yadav and Harsh Arora became the first ideal match, the ultimate trophy was taken home by the second ideal match on the show, Aakriti Negi and Jashwanth Bopanna. Digvijay Singh Rathee was also in the final race but got eliminated after his other half, Kashish Kapoor, walked out with the 10 lakh prize money.

How much did Sunny Leone take home for Splitsvilla 15?

As per several online reports, the OG host, Sunny Leone, was paid 5 lakh per episode. There were 41 episodes this season, so she took home approximately a sum of 2.05 crores. On the other hand, her co-host Tanuj Virwani was paid 2.5 lakhs for each episode, which is about 1.02 crores for the entire season.

There reportedly has not been any salary hike for Sunny Leone in recent years. She was also reportedly paid the same amount for the 12th season of the MTV show. On the other hand, Tanuj Virwani is taking the same amount that ex-host Rannvijay Singha was paid for Splitsvilla 12 (also Rs 2.5 lakhs/ episode).

How much is Uorfi Javed earning from Splitsvilla?

Uorfi Javed made her debut as the ‘mischief maker’ in Splitsvilla 14. She initially joined the show as a guest contestant, but the makers later revealed her bigger role as a grand twist.

For Splitsvilla X5, Uorfi Javed was paid 30,000-40,000 per episode. Even if one considers she appeared in 50% of the episodes, she minted approximately 6-8 lakhs from the gig.

Splitsvilla X5 contestant salary

If multiple sources are to be believed, the makers of Splitsvilla do not pay their contestants any salary. It is because of the massive popularity and exposure budding actors get from the reality show.

Prominent names from Television, including Priyank Sharma, Divya Agarwal, Paras Chhabra, Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia, Simba Nagpal, and Sana Sayyad, among others, got a boost in their Television career from Splitsvilla.

Rushali Pandey, Aakriti Negi, Siwet Arora, and others are now enjoying great fan following on social media and multiple brand endorsements, but they probably did not make any money on Splitsvilla X5.

