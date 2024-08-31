Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is enjoying a glorious run at the box office and has already achieved some unprecedented milestones. In addition to the leading stars, the other cast members, including Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, are also being praised. The work of writer Niren Bhatt is also appreciated by the viewers. So today, we’ll be discussing one interesting trivia about Bhatt, which is connected to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

For those who don’t know, Bhatt has worked on successful projects like Munjya, Inside Edge, and Asur. He was also a part of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya as a writer. It’s sad but true that getting recognition merely on the basis of writing is really difficult, but Bhatt’s skills are being widely appreciated. But before reaching this stage, he was also a part of TMKOC for a long time, and below is all you need to know about it.

Niren Bhatt was associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for eight long years, and during this period, he was in the writing process for almost 1000 episodes. Isn’t that amazing? Apart from TMKOC, Niren also penned 35 music albums. Bhatt also wrote shows like Bhai Bhaiya Aur Brother and Jeannie Aur Juju and penned some episodes of Saavdhan India.

The Stree 2 writer said, “After a point, I started realizing that because I’m a creative person, so I’ll not survive in this corporate world. It’s not for me. I realized that I needed to break out from this, and I started writing along with my job, as surviving in Bombay is always difficult. I wrote plays, commercial theatres, television, and films that never got made,” reports Pinkvilla.

As per Niren Bhatt, the writing job at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah helped him a lot, especially in managing finances.

