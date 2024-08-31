Raghu Thatha, starring Keerthy Suresh, debuted in theaters on August 15, 2024, and while it continues to play in cinemas, its theatrical run is winding down. Starting September 13, the film will be available for streaming on ZEE5, giving audiences a chance to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

The plot revolves around Keerthy Suresh’s character, Kayalvizhi Pandian, a feminist and anti-Hindi activist who faces multiple challenges: balancing family and societal expectations regarding marriage, maintaining a false identity as a male writer, and preparing for a Hindi exam she reluctantly has to pass. Throughout it all, she tries to avoid marriage to Tamilselvan, who seems progressive but is actually quite regressive.

This period drama, set in the 1960s, is produced by Hombale Films, the studio behind popular Pan Indian franchises such as KGF, Kantara, and Salaar. Raghu Thatha marks their first foray into Tamil cinema. Directed and written by Suman Kumar, the film stars Keerthy Suresh alongside Ravindra Vijay, Janaki Suresh, Chu Khoy Sheng, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Aadhira Pandilakshmi, K.S. Mippu, Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan, M.S. Bhaskar, Rajesh Balachandiran, and others. The cinematography is helmed by Yamini Yagnamurthy, while T.S. Suresh handles editing. Art direction is by Parnandi V.K. Aparajita, with music composed by Sean Roldan. The film runs for 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming projects include Revolver Rita, a Tamil film directed by Chandru. The shooting for Revolver Rita is complete, and the film features Redin Kingsley and Mime Gopi in prominent roles. Produced by Sudhan Sundaram under Passion Studios, along with Jagadish Palanisamy through The Route, the release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Must Read: Pavi Caretaker OTT Release Update: When & Where To Watch This Dileep Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News