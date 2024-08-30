Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one the most anticipated Indian films, and it is scheduled to release this December. As of now, it is enjoying tremendous hype on the ground level, and it won’t be wrong to say that the film has the potential to break almost all pre-existing records. With such a craze all around, the buyers are putting big money in exchange for theatrical rights. Keep reading to know more!

There have been rumors about creative differences and delayed schedules, but the makers recently shot down all such rumors by unveiling a new poster, which reaffirms the grand theatrical release on December 6. Even if it gets delayed, there won’t be any impact on the film, as whenever it arrives, it has the potential to set the box office on fire.

Considering the potential, the buyers in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) are putting big money into Pushpa 2, and if Track Tollywood’s report is to be believed, the theatrical rights of the magnum opus are valued at around 200 crores. It’s a huge amount, and to earn a profit from this, the film will need to perform exceptionally well at the box office.

For those who don’t know, Pushpa was a huge commercial success in the Hindi market, but in the Telugu states, it was a passable affair, and reportedly, it incurred losses to the buyers in Andhra Pradesh. Considering this history, the theatrical rights of the sequel are said to be overpriced. Still, there are hopes, as the hype for the sequel is unprecedented.

The Nizam rights of Pushpa 2 are valued at around 90 crores. The rights of coastal Andhra are said to be 80 crores. Including the Ceded regions, the overall theatrical rights are valued at around 200 crores.

Before this, RRR‘s theatrical rights for Telugu states were valued at a whopping 224 crores, as per Track Tollywood. Due to such a high price, the SS Rajamouli directorial reportedly suffered losses for the buyers. Let’s see if the Pushpa sequel turns out to be a highly profitable venture for the buyers.

