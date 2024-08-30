Arulnithi-starrer Demonte Colony 2 has continued to defy expectations, delivering a strong box office performance even in the face of stiff competition from the highly anticipated Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Thangalaan. While Thangalaan’s collections are way ahead of the former, the biggie’s collections have been disappointing overall. Whereas, Demonte Colony 2 has managed to carve out its niche and attract a dedicated audience. Keep reading to know more!

Demonte Colony 2 – Vengeance Of The Unholy is the chilling sequel to the 2015 horror film Demonte Colony. Released on August 15, Arulnithi’s film has been making waves at the box office, proving that the franchise’s popularity is far from over. With its gripping storyline and spine-tingling visuals, the film has managed to captivate audiences and continue its strong run in theatres.

The film opened to impressive numbers in its first week, raking in a substantial 20.5 crore. As the film entered its 2nd week, it showed no signs of slowing down. Demonte Colony 2 continued to draw in crowds, adding a solid 11.06 crore net India to its total by the end of its 15th day. The film amassed a total domestic gross of 31.56 crore.

Overseas Appeal

The film’s success is not confined to India. It has also performed well in international markets, contributing an additional 6.25 crore to its worldwide gross, bringing the total to a remarkable 43.49 crore.

The Demonte Colony Franchise’s Growing Popularity

The success of Demonte Colony 2 has created a strong foundation for a third installment. With the growing popularity of the franchise and the positive reception to the sequel, Demonte Colony 3: The End Is Too Far is already in its pre-production stage and is likely to be released in 2026. If the filmmakers can deliver another compelling horror story, the film has the potential to surpass the success of its predecessors.

The Impact of Thangalaan Competition

While Demonte Colony 2 has performed admirably, it is worth noting that its box office collections could have been even higher if it had not clashed with the high-profile release of Thangalaan. The intense competition from the Vikram-starrer undoubtedly had an impact on the overall box office landscape, limiting the potential for Demonte Colony 2 to dominate the market.

Nevertheless, Demonte Colony 2 is currently the 9th Highest Grossing Tamil Film Of 2024, with Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam in the 10th Spot.

Check out the top 10 Kollywood grossers of 2024 (worldwide) here:

Raayan: 155.37 crore Indian 2: 150.94 crore Maharaja: 109.13 crore Aranamanai 4: 100.24 crore Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Thangalaan: 69 crore Captain Miller: 67.99 crore Garudan: 61.33 crore Demonte Colony 2: 43.49 crore Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

As the filmmakers continue to develop the Demonte Colony universe, fans can look forward to more chilling tales and thrilling cinematic experiences.

