Natural superstar Nani was expected to hit the ball out of the park with his new release Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. In fact, it was speculated that the film might beat the opening day collection of his previous biggie, Dasara that created records. So, did he made the record, well, the answer is far from being a Yes!

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 1

On the first day, the action film helmed by Vivek Athreya registered an opening collection of almost 8.50 – 9.50 crore net in India. This is one of the best openings of the year 2024 for Telugu films!

The film is expected to cross a 22 crore gross worldwide owing to the massive response to the film in the US. However, it has not been able to touch the giant opening of the biggest opener, Dasara. The period action film was released in 2023 and opened at 23.20 crore net in India!

Saripodha Sanivaaram Box Office Opening VS Dasara

While Dasara roared a giant number, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram settled 62% below this number. However, the film is expected to grow over the weekend with better word of mouth.

Top 5 Telugu Openers Of 2024

The vigilante action film starring Nani, SJ Suryah, Abhirami and others has registered the fifth-best opening of Tollywood in 2024, pushing Ravi Teja’s Eagle out of the top 5.

Check out the top 5 opening-day collections of Telugu films of 2024.

1. Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore

2. Guntur Kaaram: 42 crore

3. HanuMan: 12.55 crore

4. Tillu Square: 11.20 crore

5. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 8.75 crore*

