R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan’s Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, also known as RHTDM, is a classic cult film that needs no description. Over the years, it has attained massive popularity among a young audience, and even now, it enjoys a loyal fan base. So, yesterday, when none other than Madhavan shared about its re-release at the box office, everyone was excited. Keep reading to know more!

The Hindi romantic drama was originally released in 2001. It is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and for those who don’t know, it’s an official remake of Menon’s Tamil film Minnale (2001). Vashu Bhagnani‘s Pooja Entertainment bankrolled it. Upon its original release, the film was welcomed with mixed reviews, and even at ticket windows, it was an unsuccessful affair.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was a box office flop. Surprisingly, slowly, with its TV telecast, the film gained popularity among youth. Multiple factors made it a classic cult and one of the strongest pillars of the film was its chartbuster music. Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana and Zara Zara are now considered evergreen romantic classics.

Even today, fans go gaga over R Madhavan‘s swag, Saif Ali Khan’s irresistible charm, and Dia Mirza’s innocence. Not to forget the performances of Anupam Kher, Vrajesh Hirjee, and others, which made the film memorable. With so many positive things to talk about, it’s really surprising that Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was originally a box office dud. But now, thanks to a re-release, it has a chance to change its fortunes.

It is learned that Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein earned around 5.55 crores net at the Indian box office during the original run, against its reported budget of 6 crores. So, we can see that it is just 0.50 crore away from recovering the budget. Let’s see if this cost is recovered.

RHTDM re-releases tomorrow in selected theatres across the country.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

