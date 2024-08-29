Vaazha At The Worldwide Box Office: Surges Past 27 Crore Mark In 14 Days, Achieves Remarkable 257% ROI

The Malayalam film Vaazha has achieved a significant milestone at the box office, surpassing the 25 crore mark in worldwide collections and delivering an impressive 257% return on investment (ROI). Directed by Anand Menon and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, P.B. Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios, the film continues to captivate audiences even two weeks after its release. Keep reading to know more!

On Day 14, Vaazha maintained its strong performance, earning 0.73 crore on Wednesday. The film’s net collection in India stands at 17.83 crore, yielding a profit of 12.83 crore. Made on a budget of 5 crore, Vaazha has churned out an impressive ROI of 256.60%, reflecting the film’s solid reception and successful box office run.

On the global front, the film has accumulated a total of 27.53 crore gross worldwide, with 21.03 crore gross coming from the domestic market and 6.5 crore from overseas. The Anand Menon directorial is slowly inching towards the 30 crore mark.

Vaazha, which premiered on August 15, 2024, tells the heartfelt story of Ajo, Vishnu, Moosa, and their friends, who face societal and parental pressures as they strive for self-discovery and acceptance. The film delves into themes of love and judgment, portraying how personal resilience and acceptance can overcome societal stigma.

Featuring a stellar cast including Jagadheesh, Kottayam Nazeer, Noby Marcose, Azees Nedumangad, and Siju Sunny, Vaazha also showcases performances from Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Jomon Jyothir, Anuraj O.B., Saafboi, Anshid Anu, Sruthi Manikandan, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Ziya Vincent, Sminu Sijo, Priya Sreejith, Hashir, and Aswin Vijayan.

The film’s success is a testament to its engaging storyline and strong performances, solidifying Vaazha as a major hit in the Malayalam film industry.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

