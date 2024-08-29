Gabbar Singh Re-Release Box Office: Can Pawan Kalyan’s Blockbuster Topple Mahesh Babu’s Murari Re-Release Record?

Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh remains one of the standout blockbusters in his illustrious career, and the film is now gearing up for a grand re-release on the actor’s birthday, 2nd September. The re-release strategy is already showing immense promise, generating significant buzz among fans. Keep reading to know more!

Gabbar Singh was the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2022, setting new standards for commercial cinema back then. The film, a remake of Salman Khan’s 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, grossed over 140 crores worldwide. It still ranks as the third-highest-grossing film in Pawan Kalyan’s career.

Produced by Bandla Ganesh under Parameswara Cine Creations, the movie features Shruti Haasan in the lead role alongside Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, Brahmanandam, and other notable actors.

The anticipation for Gabbar Singh’s re-release is palpable, with bookings opening to a tremendous response. Tickets are selling out rapidly, indicating that Gabbar Singh is poised for a strong box office performance once again. The decision to schedule premiere screenings on Sunday night has proven advantageous, with Sunday and Monday night shows showing solid advance bookings across all regions.

Gabbar Singh is expected to surpass the re-release opening of Murari (5.30 crore gross worldwide), setting the stage for an exciting box office race. Pawan Kalyan’s re-released films, including Jalsa (3 crore gross worldwide), Thammudu (2 crore gross worldwide), and Kushi (4.1 crore gross worldwide), have all performed well, and Gabbar Singh seems ready to continue that trend.

Interestingly, Gudumba Shankar, which re-released last year, was the only film that didn’t resonate with audiences, largely because it was a flop upon its original release. However, the situation is vastly different with Gabbar Singh, which is expected to open to massive numbers on its re-release day. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the film can break Murari’s full-run re-release record.

Director Harish Shankar, director of the recent box office dud Mr Bachchan starring Ravi Teja, may find solace in the success of Gabbar Singh if its re-release performs well.

Fun Fact: Despite the massive success of Gabbar Singh, Pawan Kalyan revealed on Balakrishna’s Unstoppable (courtesy Track Tollywood) that he did not receive his full remuneration for the film, only a portion of what he was initially promised.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

