Pawan Kalyan’s time is largely consumed by political responsibilities after being appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Despite his demanding schedule he continues to fulfill his prior film commitments. His primary focus now is on completing the shooting of Hari Hara Veera Mallu contrary to the belief that OG was his main concern.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a historical drama based on an untold true story produced by AM Ratnam. The movie is set to be released in two parts and the team has resumed shooting to wrap up the remaining portions. Currently a large-scale war sequence is being filmed under the direction of stunt master Silva, involving around 500 junior artists. Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the set soon to finish his scenes.

AM Ratnam is aiming to release Hari Hara Veera Mallu in December 2024 though potential challenges could arise as it may coincide with the release of Ram Charan’s highly-anticipated movie, The Game Changer, which is also slated for the same month. The production team is working hard to speed up post-production. While Krish initially led the project, it now seems that much of the effort is coming from producer Ratnam and Jyoti Krishna.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly waiting for updates on OG and the buzz surrounding Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to intensify once promotions begin. Fans hope that significant updates regarding the release of either film will be announced on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, September 2. However it’s more likely that the team will release teasers or posters instead of confirming release dates until the final stages of shooting are complete.

Meanwhile uncertainty surrounds Ustaad Bhagat Singh, another project that Pawan Kalyan is committed to. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is rumored to be a remake of Vijay’s Tamil blockbuster Theri. However Shankar’s recent directorial venture Mr. Bachchan, a remake of the Bollywood film Raid, failed at the box office. The negative response and trolling of Mr. Bachchan have fueled speculation that the team may reconsider proceeding with Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Given Pawan Kalyan’s limited availability and the mixed reception to Shankar’s recent work, discussions have emerged about possibly putting Ustaad Bhagat Singh on hold. The current focus is solely on completing Hari Hara Veera Mallu successfully as it could have a significant positive impact on Pawan Kalyan’s career.

