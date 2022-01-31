The South’s noted art director Anand Sai returns to the industry after a seven-year hiatus with his close friend Pawan Kalyan‘s period action-adventure drama ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.

The big-ticket movie’s shoot is scheduled to re-commence in the coming month. The film’s sets will provide much of the grandeur that the storyline demands.

The Krish Jagarlamudi directorial, about the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, is set against the backdrop of the Mughal empire and the Qutab Shahi rule in the Deccan. It has been shot at the Red Fort in Delhi, Charminar in Hyderabad and the Machilipatnam port

“We want to add aesthetics through set designs to enhance the visual storytelling in the film. Attention to detail will make our project stand out,” Anand Sai, who has been roped in as film’s art director, said in a recent interview.

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is a much-awaited movie of the Telugu superstar, who has been promising a visual treat in his media interviews.

It was previously reported that ‘Bheemla Nayak’ title track singer and folk artiste from Telangana, Darshanam Mogulaiah, is to receive the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to the arts.

Mogulaiah, who was drafted by the popular Telugu star and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, has preserved the art of playing the 12-stair kinnera, an indigenous stringed instrument that is not used in the music industry. The instrument is associated predominantly with Dalit and tribal communities,such as the Dakkalis, the Madigas and the Chenchus.

As this art form is on the verge of dying, folk singers such as Mogulaiah are the only hope to keep it alive.

Mogulaiah is from a Madiga family. He grew up in the Ausalikunta village of the Lingala mandal in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, along the stretches of the Nallamala forests. A fifth-generation kinnera artiste, Mogulaiah, 62, has been playing the instrument since the age of eight,

Pawan Kalyan, who identified this unique art form, had recommended Mogulaiah to music director S.S. Thaman for the title track of the upcoming big-ticket movie ‘Bheemla Nayak‘.

