Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who has done notable roles as a nefarious villain in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, will appear as King Asura in Samantha’s upcoming magnum opus ‘Shakunthalam’.

Advertisement

Kabir, who calls it “liberating” to work under Gunasekhar’s direction, terms ‘Shakunthalam‘ as his landmark project.

Advertisement

Revealing some interesting facts about his role in the Gunasekhar directorial, Kabir Duhan Singh said that he had to shoot for a war sequence wearing real armour.

Kabir Duhan Singh said, “The headgear was about 10 kilos, and so was the armour set. Jewellery added to that weight. With those costumes, we shot for more than 10 days. I only got a few bruises and scratches. But, I feel like all of the hard work is worth it.

The ‘Jil’ actor added, “I picked up sword fighting for ‘Shakunthalam’. The training came in handy during the shooting. Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta in ‘Shakunthalam’. We had to participate in a war sequence, which came out so well.”

Kabir Duhan Singh, who had to prepare himself for the lengthy dialogues said: “Mythology is, however, one of my favorite genres. So, I thoroughly enjoyed working on the dialogues, gestures, expressions, and my body language.”

‘Shakunthalam’ stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, while Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, and others will be seen in other mythological characters in the movie.

Must Read: Don Featuring Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Arul Mohan Gets A Release Date

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube