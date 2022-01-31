The team of director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-anticipated Tamil action-drama ‘Mahaan’, featuring Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram in the lead, on Monday released a teaser of the film that is scheduled to release on Prime Video on February 10.

The teaser shows Gandhi’s father telling him that the family has a legacy when it comes to fighting against liquor in the state and that his grandfather played a crucial role in initiating the movement to ban toddy shops in the state.

The teaser, which is 129 seconds long, gives away the fact that Vikram plays a character called Gandhi Mahaan in the film and that he has been named after the great leader Mahatma Gandhi.

He gets young Gandhi to promise him that he will live like a ‘Mahaan’ like Gandhi.

While the young boy promises to be like Gandhi Mahaan, he ends up being the exact opposite of it. The teaser shows Vikram becoming the head of a syndicate supplying liquor.

The film, produced by Lalit Kumar, is a narrative of a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him.

‘Mahaan’ features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.

