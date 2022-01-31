SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated movie RRR has been making a lot of buzz on social media regarding its release date. The movie starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has finally picked up a date for its release and this has gotten everyone excited. Check out the details below.

For the unversed, Rajamouli’s directorial revolves around the 1920s, where it shows the journey of two legendary revolutionaries who were away from home. Once they return, they are set to fight the British colonialists to gain freedom.

Talking about the topic, the makers of RRR recently took it to their Twitter handle giving us the final release date for the movie. The tweet by the makers of the film read, “#RRRonMarch25th, 2022… FINALISED! #RRRMovie (sic).” It is also noted that the movie will be released in multiple languages.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR was all set to release on the first week of January 2022. However, COVID’s third wave left the makers of the film with no choice but to postponed the release date. The film’s director had flown down to Mumbai for a meeting with the stakeholders to make a decision on the film’s release date. The outcome of the meeting was later shared by DVV Entertainment, the production company which was responsible to make the announcements for the film on Twitter.

Revealing the sad news, they tweeted, “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie”.

Other than this, the creative shared by the production company read, “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL.”

