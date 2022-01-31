‘RRR’ actor Jr NTR’s upcoming movie under Koratala Shiva’s direction will be grandly launched at a pooja event on February 7. The actor and Koratala Siva are collaborating for the second time after their superhit movie together, “Janatha Garage”.

Advertisement

NTR has wrapped up his formalities for “RRR”, so he is to kick-start the shoot for his upcoming venture, which is reportedly a commercial drama.

Advertisement

The upcoming Jr NTR film is tentatively titled “NTR30”, the movie will get on the floors later in the month, after the formal launch event. Koratala Siva, who is regarded as one of the most successful commercial movie directors in the Telugu movie industry, is said to have scripted a story that is expected to appeal to a pan-India audience.

Touted to be mounted on a lavish scale, “NTR30” will have a popular Bollywood actress as the female lead opposite Jr NTR.

NTR will also be shooting for “NTR31” directed by Trivikram Srinivas of “Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo” fame. It is also being reported that “KGF” director Prashanth Neel will also be helming a movie to feature Jr NTR in the lead role.

Must Read: Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam Enjoying A Dream Run At The Overseas Box Office



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube