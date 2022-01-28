The craze for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa doesn’t seem to fade away as the audience couldn’t stop talking about the film and recreating its iconic dialogues. The South films songs are also super hit among masses especially Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item number Oo Anatava, love track Srivalli and Saami Saami. Apart from recreating, few fans have clubbed music videos of old songs with Alllu’s film and recently a fan reimagined Oo Anatava in the 90s with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

Directed by Sukumar, the action drama film also features, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh and many more actors. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The second part is scheduled to commence production in April 2022.

From actors, international cricketers to social media influencers, the majority of the audience has recreated the hook step from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. While there are few netizens who have reimagined the songs of Pushpa with old music videos. Similarly, a digital creator named Harsh Pranav merged Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s famous song Ishq Kameena with Samantha’s item number and wrote, “If Oo Anatava Oo Anatava was made in the 90s.”

Reacting to the parody video of Oo Anatava from Pushpa featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, a social media user wrote, “So rightttt. 90s ka o antava,” another wrote, “Omg awesome,” a third user commented, “Top notch.”

The songs of Allu Arjun starrer have been a rage among audiences as the album is part of the top 5 charts on YT Music Charts. Srivalli is trending at number 1, followed by Oo Anatava Oo Anatava at 2nd position on YouTube and Sami Sami is trending at number 4.

Talking about the success, Pushpa music composer DSP had earlier said, “It’s a great feeling to see the album trending and I would like to thank the audiences to shower so much love across all the languages.”

