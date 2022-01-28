Salman Khan Unveils Dance With Me’s Teaser; Netizen Writes, "Ek Dhinchak Pooja Aap Mein Bhi Hai"

All Salman Khan fans are in for a treat, as their favourite ‘Bhai’ has just unveiled the teaser of his upcoming song, Dance With Me. However, some are trolling him for his singing skills, comparing him with YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja.

The superstar took to social media today to officially announce the launch of the song along with the teaser of the same, much to the surprise of his ardent fans.

Sung by Salman Khan and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, Dance With Me promises to be an electrifying dance number, which will be released tomorrow.

Like always, Salman looked his stylish best in the song teaser. The superstar has lend his voice to several songs which went on to become chartbusters and ‘Dance With Me’ looks like another feather in his cap!

While the fascinating teaser has been loved and appreciated by one and all, it has created huge anticipation and curiosity among Salman Khan fans across the globe. However, some netizens trolled the actor on his Instagram.

Here’s the teaser:

One user wrote, “Ek Dhinchak Pooja to aap mein bhi h bhai (There is a Dhinchak Pooja within you, Bhai).” Another one wrote, “Bhai ap sab karlege to humne kya karna .hero bhi ap producer bhi aap director bhi apke writing bhi aphi karte ho humare liye kuch to chodo.”

