Bigg Boss 15 is finally into its final week and the buzz is sky-high! The Top 6 contestants are Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, and Karan Kundrra. Before the final Weekend Ka Vaar, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the house for a fun session. And it involves jokes about the salary that Salman Khan is earning for the show. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

Every year, the amount that Bhaijaan takes home is a huge area of discussion in itself. There are rumours around his pay per episode and about the hike, he demands with every new season. He charges a huge amount for his weekly appearances to school the contestants.

Advertisement

Now, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra during a fun task has mocked how Salman Khan charges 95% of his salary to school him. It all began as a promotion of Colors’ new show Hunarbaaz. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked contestants to showcase their unique talents.

A new Bigg Boss 15 promo shows how Karan Kundrra jokes about being schooled the entire season. He could be heard saying, “Agar Salman bhai ko hazar crore bhi milte hain, usme se 950 crore ki to meri gaaliyan hi hai (If Salman Khan is paid 1000 crores the at least 950 crores are meant to bash me only).”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa joins in and jokes how Karan Kundrra post Bigg Boss 15 would be standing outside Galaxy Apartments saying, “Salman bhai kuch to bol do.”

Check out the hilarious promo below:

Meanwhile, it’s going to be an emotional ride as Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and other contestants will be reliving their BB15 journey today!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Telly updates.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma On Reading A Headline ‘The Kapil Sharma Show Ki Giri Rating, Salman Khan Ne Tode Haath-Pair’: “Main Agle Din News Mein…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube