Rakhi Sawant is undeniably one of the most controversial personalities of the television industry who also enjoys a huge fan following across the country. She has lately been in the news for her eviction from the Bigg Boss 15 house as she interacted with a bunch of photographers recently. Did you know that there was a time when she was brutally attacked by a wrestler in the boxing ring at an event organized by The Great Khali.

For the unversed, Rakhi entered the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss a few weeks back and also revealed the face of her never-seen-before husband, Ritesh, on national television. There was a lot of scrutiny around their relationship as an ex-wife claimed that Rakhi’s husband would physically abuse her while they were still married. A part of the audience was also against the way Ritesh treated Rakhi on the show with minimum respect and harsh words.

In the year 2018, Rakhi Sawant was in the news when she performed at Continental Wrestling Entertainment, CWE, for an event organized by The Great Khali at the Tau Devi Stadium. According to a report by Catch News, a source told them that Rakhi was dancing in the ring when a female wrestler challenged her on the spot. Rakhi straight up denied and asked the lady to compete with her in dance.

As the dance battle went on, both of them indulged in a heated argument, and in the heat of the moment, the female wrestler picked Rakhi Sawant up and swung her back in the ring. The wrestler also closed the act by tw*rking on Rakhi’s face while she was motionless due to the stinging pain. According to a report by The Tribune, she had to be rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur to make sure that she was fine.

