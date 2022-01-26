Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. And that has also garnered a lot of fame for its star cast including Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta. But one character that has remained irreplaceable is Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani. Is this the reason the negotiations between the actress and makers didn’t work out? Scroll below for details!

As most know, Disha left the show in 2017. She actually went on a maternity break and even the makers thought she would be back in 6 months or so. Fans were quite bummed when they learned that the negotiations between the actress and makers did not work out. Even her husband Mayur had given an official statement stating she will never return to the show.

Amidst it all, rumours are rife that Disha Vakani had demanded a hike in her fee. The actress asked for 1.5 lakhs per episode. Reports state that it was her husband Mayur who was leading the negotiations. He even told the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team that his wife will only work for 3 hours a day.

And wait, this isn’t it! Reportedly, Disha Vakani and her husband even asked for a personal nursery for their newborn on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. There would be a nanny assigned, who would stay there with the baby.

All of this is claimed by a leading Instagram page, Jeejaji, who has revealed why Disha couldn’t return for her role of Dayaben.

We surely miss Disha Vakani as Dayaben but there are negligible chances that the actress will return to the show!

