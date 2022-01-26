Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar has won hearts with her portrayal as Anjali. The beauty replaced Neha Mehta amid the pandemic and initially found it difficult to find her place. But all’s well because the audience has now accepted her with open arms. But did you know she entered showbiz for money? Read all the details below.

Sunayana began her showbiz career as a child artist. She was a part of the show, Khul Ja Sim Sim and even featured in multiple commercials. Just not that, the actress had a hectic college life too as she pursued her career as a model side by side. Before entering the Television world, Fozdar was a part of South films.

In a latest interview, Sunayana Fozdar has revealed that she entered showbiz for money. “I modelled during my college days. Later, I did a few films in the South and then got into Hindi television. Honestly, acting wasn’t a priority because we needed money at that point and that was the motivation to work. But gradually, I realised that I love acting and that was something I wanted to do for the rest of my love. So that’s how I discovered my love for acting,” she told Times Of India.

Sunayana Fozdar even spoke about facing rejections. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress added, “You need to be ready to face rejection for when you go for an audition. I have been rejected, but I feel that auditions are not a mark of how good a performer you are. These rejections taught me a lot and made me the person I am. I broke all the myths that people had about me not being able to play certain roles. I think this industry makes you tough.”

Well, we’re truly proud of Sunayana Fozdar and her journey!

