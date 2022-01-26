Bigg Boss 13 not only gave Asim Riaz unprecedented fame, but also the love of his life, Himanshi Khurana. The couple doesn’t believe in PDA and often remain away from the paparazzi. But is a marriage already on the cards? A visit to the Manish Malhotra store has sparked all the rumours and below are all the details you need!

It was yesterday evening that Himanshi was spotted entering the Manish Malhotra store. Well, following her was beau Asim. The Bigg Boss 13 couple avoided entering the store together but there was only a gap of a few minutes for fans to understand that they were together!

As soon as the video of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana entering the store went viral, wedding rumours began doing the rounds. Many have been wondering if the duo visited the fashion designer for their wedding outfits.

Netizens have bombarded the comments section with speculations around a possible wedding of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

A user asked, “Wedding bells?”

Another shared, “They are driving about in umars jeep so no one spots them”

“Kitna bachte hai ye dono media se shi hai,” a user commented.

A fan questioned in excitement, “Manishmalhotra store kya khichdi pak rhi hai …”

“they’re getting married,” another commented.

“Shadi ki tayariya ho rahi kya,” a fan asked.

Check out the viral video ft Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana below:

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi recently made a lot of noise when they spoke in favour of the former’s brother Umar Riaz.

Umar was a part of Bigg Boss 15 but was ousted over his aggressive behaviour. This did not go well with the star couple who called out the show over its ‘unfair’ approach.

Do you want Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to tie the knot? Share with us through comments.

